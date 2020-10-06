Ravalli County Open Lands Board meeting

Legal Notice

The Conservation Sub-Committee for the Open Lands Board will conduct a public meeting for a Ravalli County Open Lands Bond project on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) of the County Administrative Building located at 215 South 4th Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.

The Open Lands Board will also conduct a public meeting for the same Ravalli County Open Lands Bond project on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds – First Interstate Building, 100 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT 59840. The proposal is known as the South Burnt Fork Ranch Application. The project is comprised of four parcels with 301.21 acres combined and the property is located on South Burnt Fork Road adjacent to the beginning of Miller Hill Road and 2.8 miles southeast of the Town of Stevensville from the intersection (town jurisdictional border) of Logan Road and Middle Burnt Fork Road.

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, located at the County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearings. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision. Submit email comments to: [email protected], and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

