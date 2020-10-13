Ravalli County Floodplain Application #FA-20-24

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-20-24 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the West Fork Bitterroot River. The applicant is Jamison Pushak and Elizabeth Fincher. The project proposes constructing a residential structure, shop and gazebo as well as installing a residential water well, electrical utilities, propane tank and a replacement septic system. Fill will be placed to elevate the home site. The project site is located at 279 Conner Cutoff Road in Section 18, Township 02 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-20-24).

