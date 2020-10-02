Ravalli County COVID-19 update – four new cases, 24 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19.
- The first new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is travel related.
- The second new case is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- The third new case is a male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
- The fourth new case is male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
- Four active cases remain hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
