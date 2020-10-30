Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 29, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 27 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 277 active cases of COVID-19.

Five active cases are currently hospitalized.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676