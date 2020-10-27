Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update – 22 new cases, 275 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept. 

October 27, 2020

 

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 22 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 275 active cases of COVID-19.

  • 10 active cases are currently hospitalized.
  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

 

Clarification of reported COVID-19 cases for Monday, October 26th

  • New COVID-19 active cases reported on Monday afternoon are always a cumulative total of all new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

 

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

 

 

 

