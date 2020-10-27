Ravalli County COVID-19 update – 22 new cases, 275 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
October 27, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 22 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 275 active cases of COVID-19.
- 10 active cases are currently hospitalized.
- All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
Clarification of reported COVID-19 cases for Monday, October 26th
- New COVID-19 active cases reported on Monday afternoon are always a cumulative total of all new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676
