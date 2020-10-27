Ravalli County COVID-19 update – 22 new cases, 275 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 27, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 22 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 275 active cases of COVID-19.

10 active cases are currently hospitalized.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

Clarification of reported COVID-19 cases for Monday, October 26th

New COVID-19 active cases reported on Monday afternoon are always a cumulative total of all new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676