Ravalli County COVID-19 update – 17 new cases, 150 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 20 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 150 active cases of COVID-19.

  • Six active cases are currently hospitalized.
  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

 

 

 

