Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-9-20 – 11 new cases, 65 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Department

October 9, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19.

Eight active cases remain hospitalized.

The large volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding source of transmission.

The following new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Female in her thirties Female in her thirties Female in her sixties Female in her teens Female in her teens Male in his twenties Male in his thirties Male in his forties Male in his fifties Male in his sixties Male in his seventies

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.