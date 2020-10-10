Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-9-20 – 11 new cases, 65 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Department
October 9, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19.
- Eight active cases remain hospitalized.
- The large volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding source of transmission.
- The following new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
- Female in her thirties
- Female in her thirties
- Female in her sixties
- Female in her teens
- Female in her teens
- Male in his twenties
- Male in his thirties
- Male in his forties
- Male in his fifties
- Male in his sixties
- Male in his seventies
Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
