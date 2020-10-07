Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-6-20 – eight new cases, 30 active cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 6, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19.

  • #1 is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #2 is a female in her thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #3 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #4 is a female in her sixties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #5 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #6 is male in his sixties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #7 is a male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #8 is a male in his eighties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • Six active cases are now hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

 

 

###

 

 

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO