Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-6-20 – eight new cases, 30 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
October 6, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19.
- #1 is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- #2 is a female in her thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- #3 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- #4 is a female in her sixties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- #5 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- #6 is male in his sixties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- #7 is a male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- #8 is a male in his eighties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- Six active cases are now hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
###
Leave a Reply