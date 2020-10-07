Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-6-20 – eight new cases, 30 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 6, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19.

#1 is a female in her forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#2 is a female in her thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#3 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#4 is a female in her sixties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#5 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#6 is male in his sixties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#7 is a male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#8 is a male in his eighties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

Six active cases are now hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

###