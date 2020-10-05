Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-5-20 – 11 new cases, 26 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Department

October 5, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 11 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • #1 is a female in her sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #2 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #3 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #4 is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #5 is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #6 is male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #7 is male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #8 is male in his fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #9 is a male in his thirties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • #10 is a male in his seventies; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • #11 is a male in his forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • Four active cases are currently hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
