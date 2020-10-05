Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-5-20 – 11 new cases, 26 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Department

October 5, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 11 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19.

#1 is a female in her sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#2 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#3 is a female in her fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#4 is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#5 is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#6 is male in his seventies with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#7 is male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#8 is male in his fifties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#9 is a male in his thirties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

#10 is a male in his seventies; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

#11 is a male in his forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

Four active cases are currently hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.