Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-30-20 – 30 new cases, another death, 280 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 30. 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 280 active cases of COVID-19.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Public Health regrets to inform the community that another Ravalli county citizen has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Five Ravalli County residents have now died from complications due to COVID-19.

Nine active cases are currently hospitalized.

MISSOULA COUNTY SHERRIFF’S OFFICE IS WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING CONTACT TRACERS.

Ravalli County Public Health nurses may contact you if:

You have tested positive for COVID-19

You have been in close contact with a person known to have tested positive for COVID-19

Public Health nurses/contact tracers may ask:

To confirm your name and date of birth

For your mailing and email address

About your medical history and symptoms you may be experiencing

About your adherence to Public Health recommendations (Wearing masks, physical distancing, or any events/gatherings you may have attended)

Public Health nurses/contact tracers will NEVER ask for any of the following:

Payment of any type

Bank account information

Social Security number(s)

Credit card number(s)

Health insurance information

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676