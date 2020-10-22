Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-22-20 – 23 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 22, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 198 active cases of COVID-19.

Seven active cases are currently hospitalized.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676

###