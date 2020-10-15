Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-15-20 – 10 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 15, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 10 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 114 active cases of COVID-19.

Seven active cases remain hospitalized.

The increasing volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding age groups and source of transmission.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

CONTACT: Joseph Hopkins – Public Information Officer – (406) 375-6676