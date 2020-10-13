Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-13-20 – 49 new cases, 100 active cases, 2 more deaths

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
October 13, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 49 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 100 active cases of COVID-19.
- Public Health regrets to inform the community that two more Ravalli County citizens have died due to complications from COVID-19.
- There have now been four deaths from COVID-19 in Ravalli County.
- Nine active cases are currently hospitalized.
- The increasing volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding age groups and source of transmission.
- All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
- 26 of the new active cases are female.
- 23 of the new active cases are male.
Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
