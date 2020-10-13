Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-13-20 – 49 new cases, 100 active cases, 2 more deaths

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 13, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 49 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 100 active cases of COVID-19.

  • Public Health regrets to inform the community that two more Ravalli County citizens have died due to complications from COVID-19.
  • There have now been four deaths from COVID-19 in Ravalli County.
  • Nine active cases are currently hospitalized.
  • The increasing volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding age groups and source of transmission.
  • All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  • 26 of the new active cases are female.
  • 23 of the new active cases are male.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

 

 

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO