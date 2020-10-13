Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-13-20 – 49 new cases, 100 active cases, 2 more deaths

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 13, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 49 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 100 active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health regrets to inform the community that two more Ravalli County citizens have died due to complications from COVID-19.

There have now been four deaths from COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

Nine active cases are currently hospitalized.

The increasing volume of new cases is contributing to difficulties providing timely information regarding age groups and source of transmission.

All new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

26 of the new active cases are female.

23 of the new active cases are male.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.