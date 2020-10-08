Ravalli County adds 19 news cases, public health resources being overwhelmed

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.
October 7, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 19 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19.
RAVALLI COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS CURRENTLY RECEIVING AN INFLUX IN NEW CASES WHICH IS OVERWHELMING COUNTY RESOURCES.
- Seven active cases are currently hospitalized.
- The following new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
- Male in his fifties
- Female in her forties
- Male in his fifties
- Male in his fifties
- Female in her fifties
- Female in her sixties
- Male in his twenties
- Female in her fifties
- Male in his fifties
- Female in her seventies
- Female in her teens
- Female in her seventies
- Female in her teens
- Male in his sixties
- Male in his twenties
- Male in his seventies
- Female in her teens
- Male
- Male

