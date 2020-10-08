Ravalli County adds 19 news cases, public health resources being overwhelmed

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 7, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 19 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

RAVALLI COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS CURRENTLY RECEIVING AN INFLUX IN NEW CASES WHICH IS OVERWHELMING COUNTY RESOURCES.

Seven active cases are currently hospitalized.

The following new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.

Male in his fifties Female in her forties Male in his fifties Male in his fifties Female in her fifties Female in her sixties Male in his twenties Female in her fifties Male in his fifties Female in her seventies Female in her teens Female in her seventies Female in her teens Male in his sixties Male in his twenties Male in his seventies Female in her teens Male Male

