Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County adds 19 news cases, public health resources being overwhelmed

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 7, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received 19 new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

 RAVALLI COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS CURRENTLY RECEIVING AN INFLUX IN NEW CASES WHICH IS OVERWHELMING COUNTY RESOURCES.

  • Seven active cases are currently hospitalized.
  • The following new cases are currently being investigated by Public Health nurses.
  1. Male in his fifties
  2. Female in her forties
  3. Male in his fifties
  4. Male in his fifties
  5. Female in her fifties
  6. Female in her sixties
  7. Male in his twenties
  8. Female in her fifties
  9. Male in his fifties
  10. Female in her seventies
  11. Female in her teens
  12. Female in her seventies
  13. Female in her teens
  14. Male in his sixties
  15. Male in his twenties
  16. Male in his seventies
  17. Female in her teens
  18. Male
  19. Male

 

 

 

 

###

 

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO