Public Comment and Review – Edwards Bridge project

Advertisement for Public Comment and Review of Environmental Review Record

The Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department will hold a public hearing on November 4th, 2020 at the Sula Clubhouse located at 405 East Fork Road, Sula, MT for the purpose of obtaining comments regarding the environmental review record for the proposed Edwards Bridge project that will completely construct the Edwards Bridge that catastrophically failed in 2019.

At the public hearing, the proposed project will be discussed, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget and sources of funding and a decision will be made on the environmental assessment. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and express opinions regarding the proposed project and any environmental impacts.

Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing before November 4th, 2020 at 6pm.

Anyone wanting to review the environmental review record and project impacts or submit questions and comments should contact Jeff Standaert, PE, at 1-406-728-1880. Copies of the draft environmental record is available at Professional Consultants, Inc., 170 S. 2nd Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840 and will also be available at the public meeting.

Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department 406-363-2733.

BS 10-21, 10-28-20. MNAXLP