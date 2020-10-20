Notice to Creditors – Verna D. Hodgson

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF VERNA D. HODGSON, Deceased. Also known as VERNA DIEHL HODGSON
Cause No.: DP-20-131
Department No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Diane K. Ellis, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 1814 Red Crow Road, Victor Montana 59875, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 19th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Diane K. Ellis
Diane Ellis, Personal Representative
1814 Red Crow Road
Victor, Montana 59875
