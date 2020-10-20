Notice to Creditors – Verna D. Hodgson

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF VERNA D. HODGSON, Deceased. Also known as VERNA DIEHL HODGSON

Cause No.: DP-20-131

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Diane K. Ellis, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 1814 Red Crow Road, Victor Montana 59875, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 19th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Diane K. Ellis

Diane Ellis, Personal Representative

1814 Red Crow Road

Victor, Montana 59875

BS 10-21, 10-28, 11-4-20. MNAXLP