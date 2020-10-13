Notice to Creditors – Mateo Magnia Chavez

Bill Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J

Hamilton MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

Facsimile: (406) 552-0153

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF MATEO MAGNIA CHAVEZ, Deceased.

Cause No.: DP-20-125

Department No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Ted Chavez, P.O. Box 621, Corvallis MT 59828, return receipt requested, OR ℅ Bill Nelson, NELSON LAW OFFICE PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 5th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Bill Nelson, Attorney for P.R.

217 N. 3rd Street, Ste J

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Ted Chavez

Personal Representative

