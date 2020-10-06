Notice to Creditors – Levonne Beers

John D. Greef
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. Box 212
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 360-8117
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEVONNE BEERS, Deceased.
Case No.: DP-20-120
Department No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Doug McLaren, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in c/o John D. Greef, P.O. Box 212, Hamilton MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court .
DATED this 28th day of September, 2020.
/s/ John D. Greef, Attorney for the Personal Representative
BS 10-7, 10-14, 10-21-20. MNAXLP
