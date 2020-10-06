Notice to Creditors – James Shockley

David T. Markette
Dustin M. Chouinard
Megan S. Winderl
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.
601 S. First Street
P.O. Box 515
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-1110
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES GENE SHOCKLEY a/k/a JAMES G. SHOCKLEY a/k/a JIM SHOCKLEY a/k/a J. G. SHOCKLEY, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-20-122
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Marilee Shockley, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the
foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 30th day of September, 2020.
/s/Marilee Shockley
MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, PC
/s/David T. Markette
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 10-7, 10-14, 10-21-20. MNAXLP.
