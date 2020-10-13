Notice to Creditors – Brooke C. Murphy aka Joann K. Jones

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY
Royce McCarty, Deputy County Attorney
Clay Leland, Deputy County Attorney
Ravalli County Courthouse
205 Bedford Street, Suite C
Hamilton, Montana 59840-2853
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (406) 375-6750
Attorney for Special Administrator
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BROOKE C. MURPHY, aka JOANN K. JONES, Deceased.
Case No.: DP-20-94
Department No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Special Administrator, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton MT 59840, return receipt requested, ℅ Royce McCarty, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court .
DATED this 7th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Clay R. Leland, Deputy County Attorney
BS 10-14, 10-21, 10-28-20. MNAXLP
