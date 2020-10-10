New COVID-19 close contact instructions now on county website

Ravalli County Public Health Department

October 9, 2020

Close contact : A person who has been in close proximity (within six feet for a period of 15 minutes or more) to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health will begin directing community members to a new information sheet titled

“COVID-19 Close Contact Instructions” located on the Ravalli County website.

This document is designed to help our Public Health nurses refine their ongoing efforts to keep the community informed, prioritize contact tracing, reduce the high volume of incoming calls, and help close contacts get rapid access to important information and recommended actions following exposure.

The instruction sheet can be found by going to the Ravalli County website and clicking the black bar at the top of the page labeled COVID-19 ALERT .

. The first link on the next page will take you to these instructions as well as a downloadable PDF copy.

Here is a direct link to the instruction sheet: https://ravalli.us/642/COVID-19-Close-Contact-Instructions

Public Health will continue personally assisting as many members of the community as possible.

Close contacts of active cases who are experiencing symptoms will be given first priority.

COMMUNITY REMINDER:

Public Health recommends community members assume they are COVID-19 positive if they develop new symptoms after an exposure.

If new symptoms develop following an exposure, assuming you are COVID-19 positive and taking steps to self-isolate will help stop the spread of the virus in our community.

Once in self-isolation due to a positive test, individuals are required to remain isolated for the full 10 day isolation period.

DO NOT leave isolation early due to reduction of symptoms.

leave isolation early due to reduction of symptoms. DO NOT leave isolation because you feel better.

leave isolation because you feel better. Our community depends on one another to keep our most vulnerable populations safe.