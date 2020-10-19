Montana COVID-19 testing results 10-19-20 – 569 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 23390 Total New Cases Today 569 Total number of tests completed since last report 11232 Total Number of Tests 442366

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 30-39 10/18/2020 Beaverhead F 40-49 10/18/2020 Blaine M 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine F 40-49 10/18/2020 Blaine M 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine M 0-9 10/18/2020 Blaine F 50-59 10/18/2020 Blaine F 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine M 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine M 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine M 50-59 10/18/2020 Blaine F 60-69 10/18/2020 Blaine F 0-9 10/18/2020 Blaine F 30-39 10/18/2020 Blaine M 70-79 10/18/2020 Blaine F 60-69 10/18/2020 Blaine F 60-69 10/18/2020 Blaine M 0-9 10/18/2020 Blaine F 50-59 10/18/2020 Blaine M 60-69 10/18/2020 Blaine M 40-49 10/18/2020 Blaine F 20-29 10/18/2020 Blaine M 30-39 10/18/2020 Blaine M 10-19 10/18/2020 Carbon M 70-79 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade M 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade F 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade F 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 80-89 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 70-79 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade F 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade M 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade M 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade F 10-19 10/18/2020 Cascade F 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade M 70-79 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade F 80-89 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade M 80-89 10/18/2020 Cascade M 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade F 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade M 10-19 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade F 70-79 10/18/2020 Cascade F 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade F 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade F 0-9 10/18/2020 Cascade F 20-29 10/18/2020 Cascade F 60-69 10/18/2020 Cascade F 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade M 10-19 10/18/2020 Cascade F 80-89 10/18/2020 Cascade F 100 10/18/2020 Cascade F 70-79 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade M 50-59 10/18/2020 Cascade F 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade M 30-39 10/18/2020 Cascade M 40-49 10/18/2020 Cascade F 10-19 10/18/2020 Cascade M 20-29 10/18/2020 Chouteau F 30-39 10/18/2020 Chouteau F 40-49 10/18/2020 Custer F 90-99 10/18/2020 Custer F 40-49 10/18/2020 Daniels F 40-49 10/18/2020 Dawson M 70-79 10/18/2020 Dawson F 10-19 10/18/2020 Dawson M 90-99 10/18/2020 Fergus M 60-69 10/18/2020 Fergus M 60-69 10/18/2020 Fergus M 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/18/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/18/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/18/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/18/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/18/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/18/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/18/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/18/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/18/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/18/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/18/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/18/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/18/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/18/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/18/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/18/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/18/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/18/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 90-99 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 0-9 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 10/18/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 10/18/2020 Glacier M 30-39 10/18/2020 Glacier M 10-19 10/18/2020 Golden Valley M 80-89 10/18/2020 Golden Valley F 70-79 10/18/2020 Golden Valley M 80-89 10/18/2020 Golden Valley F 30-39 10/18/2020 Granite M 80-89 10/18/2020 Granite F 30-39 10/18/2020 Hill M 30-39 10/18/2020 Hill F 10-19 10/18/2020 Hill M 20-29 10/18/2020 Hill M 20-29 10/18/2020 Hill M 10-19 10/18/2020 Hill M 20-29 10/18/2020 Hill F 30-39 10/18/2020 Hill F 50-59 10/18/2020 Hill F 20-29 10/18/2020 Hill F 20-29 10/18/2020 Hill F 30-39 10/18/2020 Jefferson F 50-59 10/18/2020 Jefferson F 50-59 10/18/2020 Jefferson M 60-69 10/18/2020 Jefferson F 60-69 10/18/2020 Judith Basin F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lake M 70-79 10/18/2020 Lake F 40-49 10/18/2020 Lake F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lake M 40-49 10/18/2020 Lake M 60-69 10/18/2020 Lake F 0-9 10/18/2020 Lake F 40-49 10/18/2020 Lake F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lake F 40-49 10/18/2020 Lake F 40-49 10/18/2020 Lake F 20-29 10/18/2020 Lake F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lake F 0-9 10/18/2020 Lake F 60-69 10/18/2020 Lake F 20-29 10/18/2020 Lake F 10-19 10/18/2020 Lake M 90-99 10/18/2020 Lake M 70-79 10/18/2020 Lake M 20-29 10/18/2020 Lake F 10-19 10/18/2020 Lake F 10-19 10/18/2020 Lake M 30-39 10/18/2020 Lake F 20-29 10/18/2020 Lake F 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 0-9 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 80-89 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 80-89 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 80-89 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 80-89 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 10-19 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 10-19 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 10/18/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 10/18/2020 Madison M 40-49 10/18/2020 Madison M 50-59 10/18/2020 Madison M 30-39 10/18/2020 Madison F 0-9 10/18/2020 Madison M 40-49 10/18/2020 Madison M 10-19 10/18/2020 Madison F 0-9 10/18/2020 McCone M 0-9 10/18/2020 McCone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Meagher M 10-19 10/18/2020 Meagher M 20-29 10/18/2020 Mineral M 40-49 10/18/2020 Missoula F 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula M 80-89 10/18/2020 Missoula F 60-69 10/18/2020 Missoula F 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula F 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula F 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 40-49 10/18/2020 Missoula F 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula F 60-69 10/18/2020 Missoula F 90-99 10/18/2020 Missoula M 60-69 10/18/2020 Missoula F 40-49 10/18/2020 Missoula F 60-69 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula M 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula M 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula M 80-89 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 40-49 10/18/2020 Missoula M 40-49 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula M 0-9 10/18/2020 Missoula M 70-79 10/18/2020 Missoula M 0-9 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula M 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula M 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula M 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula F 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula F 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula M 0-9 10/18/2020 Missoula F 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula F 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 60-69 10/18/2020 Missoula F 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula M 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 10-19 10/18/2020 Missoula M 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 30-39 10/18/2020 Missoula F 20-29 10/18/2020 Missoula F 50-59 10/18/2020 Missoula M 80-89 10/18/2020 Musselshell M 50-59 10/18/2020 Musselshell F 60-69 10/18/2020 Musselshell F 40-49 10/18/2020 Musselshell M 40-49 10/18/2020 Musselshell F 10-19 10/18/2020 Park M 30-39 10/18/2020 Park M 40-49 10/18/2020 Park M 70-79 10/18/2020 Park F 10-19 10/18/2020 Park F 30-39 10/18/2020 Park M 30-39 10/18/2020 Park F 20-29 10/18/2020 Park M 50-59 10/18/2020 Park M 50-59 10/18/2020 Park M 20-29 10/18/2020 Powell M 40-49 10/18/2020 Powell M 40-49 10/18/2020 Powell M 80-89 10/18/2020 Powell M 60-69 10/18/2020 Powell M 60-69 10/18/2020 Powell F 50-59 10/18/2020 Ravalli M 40-49 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 10/18/2020 Ravalli M 40-49 10/18/2020 Ravalli M 20-29 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 0-9 10/18/2020 Ravalli M 70-79 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 10/18/2020 Ravalli M 20-29 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 10/18/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 10/18/2020 Richland M 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland M 30-39 10/18/2020 Richland M 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland F 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland M 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland M 20-29 10/18/2020 Richland F 80-89 10/18/2020 Richland F 20-29 10/18/2020 Richland M 50-59 10/18/2020 Richland M 0-9 10/18/2020 Richland F 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland F 10-19 10/18/2020 Richland F 50-59 10/18/2020 Richland M 60-69 10/18/2020 Richland F 20-29 10/18/2020 Richland F 60-69 10/18/2020 Roosevelt F 10-19 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 20-29 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 30-39 10/18/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 10/18/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 10-19 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 20-29 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 20-29 10/18/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 10/18/2020 Roosevelt F 90-99 10/18/2020 Roosevelt M 40-49 10/18/2020 Rosebud F 70-79 10/18/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 10/18/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 10/18/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 10/18/2020 Rosebud M 80-89 10/18/2020 Sanders F 10-19 10/18/2020 Sanders M 60-69 10/18/2020 Sanders F 30-39 10/18/2020 Sanders M 20-29 10/18/2020 Sanders F 60-69 10/18/2020 Sanders F 30-39 10/18/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 10/18/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 10/18/2020 Silver Bow M 40-49 10/18/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 10/18/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 10/18/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 10/18/2020 Sweet Grass F 70-79 10/18/2020 Sweet Grass F 30-39 10/18/2020 Sweet Grass M 60-69 10/18/2020 Toole M 40-49 10/18/2020 Valley F 40-49 10/18/2020 Valley F 80-89 10/18/2020 Valley F 60-69 10/18/2020 Valley F 40-49 10/18/2020 Valley M 20-29 10/18/2020 Valley M 50-59 10/18/2020 Valley M 60-69 10/18/2020 Valley M 60-69 10/18/2020 Valley M 50-59 10/18/2020 Valley F 30-39 10/18/2020 Valley M 60-69 10/18/2020 Valley M 50-59 10/18/2020 Valley M 30-39 10/18/2020 Valley M 80-89 10/18/2020 Valley F 80-89 10/18/2020 Valley F 60-69 10/18/2020 Wheatland F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 10/18/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 10/18/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 10/18/2020

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.