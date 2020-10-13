Lone Rock School Budget Amendment

BUDGET AMENDMENT PROCLAMATION

LONE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT #13

RAVALLI COUNTY

At a regular meeting of the board of trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, held October 6th, 2020 at 7:00pm at the Lone Rock School Middle School building, Room 310, the following resolution was introduced:

WHEREAS, the trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that due to the hire of an additional teacher due to class size and supplies needed due to COVID-19 , the district’s budget for the General Fund does not provide sufficient financing to properly maintain and support the district for the entire current school fiscal year; and

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the Lone Rock School General Fund budget in the amount of $50,000 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161(6), MCA; for the purpose of the hiring of an additional teacher due to class size and supplies needed due to COVID-19

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the General Fund reserve;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, proclaims a need for an amendment to the Lone Rock School General Fund budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the amount of $50,000 under Section 20-9-161(6), MCA, for the purpose identified above, and;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District #13, Ravalli County, Montana, will meet at 7:00pm at Lone Rock School Middle School building, Room 310, on October 20th , 2020 for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

