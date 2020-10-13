Hearing on Roadway Abandonment Petition

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PETITION TO ABANDON A PORTION OF ROADWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY IN UNIVERSITY ORCHARDS REPLAT SUBDIVISION

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3rd Floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to take public comment on the Petition submitted by Virginia Dumontier, Trustee for the Karleigh Bolin and Taylor Bolin Trust, requesting to abandon the thirty foot (30’) platted roadway between Lot 6, Block 2 and Lot 6, Block 4 of said University Orchards Replat Subdivision, from the north boundary south, approximately 700 feet to a replacement road and utility easement as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 733356 and recorded Document 745961; and to take action by Resolution.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following: 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone (406) 375-6500 or by email [email protected]

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 10-14, 10-21-20. MNAXLP