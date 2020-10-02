Health Department issues COVID-19 warning

Ravalli County Public Health Department

October 2, 2020

The recent increase in new COVID-19 cases continues to stress Ravalli County’s small Public Health Department.

Ravalli County community members:

Please be aware of the potential impact your social choices may have on your family, friends, and community.

Any sustained increase in COVID-19 cases has the potential to overwhelm our hospital and Public Health services.

Choosing to travel, attend gatherings/events, or interact socially with people outside of your work/home cohort, are all behaviors correlated with higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

COVID-19 can only continue to spread if our community allows the conditions necessary for transmission by not covering our faces, not maintaining physical distance from one another, and not following strict hand hygiene practices.

New onset of cough, or headache with fever, warrants medical investigation – call your provider.

DO NOT assume that new symptoms you are experiencing are related to allergies or a cold.

DO NOT attend work or interact with others if you have ANY symptoms of illness.

If you have had an exposure to a known case of COVID-19, the safest practice is to quarantine immediately for a period of 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

EVERY IN-PERSON INTERACTION YOU HAVE INCREASES YOUR RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.

While reducing your number of interactions may mean sacrificing some familiar social comforts, it remains the best way to avoid becoming a link in the chain of transmission.