Governor issues statement on 200 COVID-19 deaths in Montana

Friday, October 9

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement as Montana now has over 200 deaths due to COVID-19 and has reached over 17,000 cases.

“On the last day of July, we had lost 60 Montanans to COVID-19. Today, barely into October, over 200 Montanans have been taken from their families, friends, and communities. That is over a 230% increase in deaths in just over two months.

“Disregarding expert advice from state and health officials, as well as the pleas of our frontline health workers and neighbors, is leading us down this concerning path.

“We need to listen to our health care workers and our local public health officials. The path forward is simple if only Montanans follow the guidelines and restrictions we have in place. This is the path that will save lives, and it will keep our schools, our main street businesses, and our communities open and safe.”