Fort Owen State Park closed for site planning and improvements

Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville is temporarily closed while planning for site improvements and construction takes place.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working through the final steps for acquiring just under one acre of land adjacent to the state park. This addition will provide improved public access, parking to accommodate individuals and larger groups, and clearer separation of park property from neighboring private lands.

During the park closure, FWP will first conduct an inventory of cultural resources that will inform the design of a new parking area and other improvements. When this work and planning is complete, the draft development proposal will be available for public review.

The park will remain closed until construction is complete, likely sometime in the summer of 2021. FWP appreciates the public’s understanding and tolerance for this temporary closure. For questions and updates, contact Park Manager, Maci MacPherson at 406-273-4253.