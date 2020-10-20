Floodplain Permit Application FA-20-21

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a proposed project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Montana Department of Transportation (MDT). The proposed project will replace existing timber frame bridge crossings over Webfoot Ditch and Willoughby Creek, install new vegetated riprap and bank protection along the banks of Willoughby Creek, and place new roadway fill material. This project is part of a larger MDT Eastside Highway safety improvements project. The project is approximately located at the Bell Xing and Victor Xing intersections with Eastside Highway in Section 21, T08N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-20-21).

BS 10-21-20. MNAXLP