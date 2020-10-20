Floodplain Permit Application FA-20-14

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit for an emergency bank stabilization project within the regulatory floodplain of Eight Mile Creek. The project is located at 5560 Bridal Path Lane, Florence, in Section 8, T10N, R19W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this permit is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed ([email protected]) and must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday November 4th, 2020. Reference application # FA-20-14.

