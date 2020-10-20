Estate Sale – J. Seppel

J. Seppel Estate Sale–Most Unique Sale of the Year! 1393 Iron Cap Dr., Stevi. 10/24–10 to 5, 10/25–10 to 3. From creative art, items to repurpose, books, piles of work wood (including plywood) & firewood, mid-century chairs, vintage Wild Rose pottery, 50’s table, tools, plus 2 Subaru cars– this sale is unusual! –Also kitchen items w/canning items, refrigerator, freezer, men’s XL clothes, 2 handmade bed frames, 9 ladders, garden tools, lawn mower & a carpenter’s shop full of tools!! Multiples of every kind of hand tool plus — skill saws, table saw, band saw, chop saw, planers, router, nail guns & nails, & so much more! The road is bumpy, parking is not easy & is on the road. This involves lots of walking for the treasures but you’ll find this unique sale worth it! MASKS, CASH ONLY, NO EARLIES!

