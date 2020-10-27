Election office says expect long wait for in-person voting

The Ravalli County Election Office anticipates a 3 to 4 hour wait time if you plan on voting on Election Day. The only in-person voting location is the Ravalli County Administration Building located at 215 S 4th Street, Hamilton. The Election Office encourages voters to come before Election Day to avoid waiting in long lines.

There will be alternate drop sites to deposit your ballot on Election Day only. These drop sites are only for dropping your ballot off. NO BALLOTS OR REPLACEMENT BALLOTS WILL BE ISSUED AT THESE SITES. To see the alternate drop site locations, go to the Ravalli County Election website at https://ravalli.us/145/Elections.

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, to return your ballot. Postmarks will not count, so plan accordingly if mailing your ballot back.