COVID-19 related death at Montana Veterans’ Home

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials have announced that a Montana Veterans’ Home (MVH) resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness. The patient, a resident of Flathead County, passed away on Saturday, September 26.

This is the first COVID-19 related death at the facility. To protect the privacy of the deceased and their family, DPHHS will not release further information.

“This impact of COVID-19 is far reaching,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said. “My heart goes out to all the family and friends of this individual, and to all those at the Montana Veterans’ Home. I appreciate all this is being done each and every day at this facility to keep residents and patients safe.”

As of October 8, a total of 24 COVID-19 cases have been identified at MVH since the first case was identified on August 5. Of the total cases, six staff and one resident are considered active.

This death will be reflected on the Friday, October 9 state COVID-19 tracking map. This is one of the two COVID-related deaths reported by the Flathead City-County Health Department today.

The Montana Veterans’ Home, located in Columbia Falls, is a Medicare/Medicaid and Veterans’ Administration certified facility with 105 intermediate/skilled-care beds and 12 domiciliary beds. The nursing facility includes a 15-bed Alzheimer’s unit. MVH has been providing services to Veterans since 1896. There are currently 91 residents at the facility.