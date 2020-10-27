Call for Bids – County Audit

CALL FOR BID/QUOTES:

INDEPENDENT AUDIT FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

WITH OPTION OF AUDITING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR TWO SUBSEQUENT YEARS

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is soliciting bid/quotes for their independent audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 with an option for two subsequent years, June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. This is a fee-for-service contract that requires a single audit under the requirements of Title 2 U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 200, Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards.

The minimum requirements necessary to perform the audit are:

1. The firm must be independent and licensed to practice in Montana.

2. The firm must have no conflict of interest with regard to any other work performed by the firm for Ravalli County.

3. The firm must be on the Montana Department of Administration’s Roster of Independent Auditors Authorized to Conduct Audits of Montana Local Governments.

It is preferable that the audit fieldwork be completed by March 31, 2021 with an audit report issued within 60 days of fieldwork completion. The County has accounting staff available to assist with schedules requested by the auditing firm and has qualified staff to prepare the financial statements if time permits. Previously audited financial statements from June 30, 2007 through June 30, 2018 can be located on the County’s website at ravalli.us under the Finance Department.

The fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 audit is currently in progress. It is expected that the June 30, 2020 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) will be comparable to the June 30, 2018 SEFA with a few minor exceptions. For the June 30, 2020 audit, Ravalli County is considered a high risk auditee for the SEFA because the June 30, 2019 audit was not completed by March 31, 2020. The June 30, 2021 SEFA will include at least four (4) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants from the FAA with total grant awards of $13.3 million.

Within the bid/quote, Ravalli County requires the audit fee to be shown by each fiscal year. A breakdown of the audit fee for each year needs to be as follows: Audit fee, Single audit preparation, and financial statement preparation. The Finance Department plans on preparing the financial statements as they have done for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, audit, but they will need the flexibility for the selected auditing firm to prepare them if other critical items take precedence (i.e. CARES Act reimbursements, FAA grant reporting, etc.).

Interested firms must submit their bids/quotes in a sealed envelope by 4:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, to:

Regina Plettenberg, Clerk & Recorder

215 S. 4th Street, Suite C (2nd floor)

Hamilton, MT 59840

The bid/quotes will be opened by the Commissioners on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., and the bid/quote will be awarded on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ conference room at 215 S. 4th Street (3rd floor), Hamilton, MT.

If you have questions about the process for bid/quotes, please contact Chris Taggart, Administrative Assistant to the Commissioners at 375-6500 or [email protected] If you have any questions regarding the audit, please contact Klarryse Murphy, CFO, at 375-6524 or [email protected]

