Art for Red Ribbon Week

The Ravalli County DUI Task Force is once again sponsoring an art contest for the valley’s schools. This is the third annual contest. The elementary and middle school classes design a door while, this year, the high school students can do a poster. These can be done individually or by the class. In the elementary and middle schools, the first and second place winners will receive a pizza party. The high school winner will have their artwork on a billboard along Highway 93 for three months.

The theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Be Happy – Be Brave – Be Drug Free!” Shown is the door from Erin Chapman’s home room at Hamilton Middle School.

Artwork must be completed by November 3rd. Judging will take place before November 9. Schools need to contact Glenda Wiles at 406-381-3131 (DUI Task Force Coordinator) for more information.