Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-2-20 – three new cases, 21 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 2, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The second new case is male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The third new case is a male in his thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

Four active cases are now hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.