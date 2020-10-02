Bitterroot Star

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 10-2-20 – three new cases, 21 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

October 2, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • The first new case is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
  • The second new case is male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
  • The third new case is a male in his thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
  • Four active cases are now hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
