White Ribbon volunteers needed

October 18th to 24th is White Ribbon Week in Ravalli County. The White Ribbon Campaign, sponsored by the Ravalli County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, is a community-wide effort to raise awareness about domestic violence.

We all have a role to play in ending violence against women. Wearing a ribbon is a simple way to send the powerful message that we all deserve to live in homes that are safe and free from violence. This year, the Coalition is committed to distributing 10,000 White Ribbons to Ravalli County residents.

The Coalition is seeking groups of individuals who are willing to fold and pin White Ribbon cards. For more information, to request ribbons, or to help meet the distribution goal, contact Jamie Ogden or Karissa Carmona at [email protected] or [email protected].