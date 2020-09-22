Vote for most qualified

By Archie Thomas, Corvallis

Our presidential emperor has no clothes. James Mattis, former Defense Secretary, states Trump is “dangerous and unfit for commander in chief.” Where does this leave active Montana servicemen, women and veterans?

The Trump campaign is challenging Montana’s election process in the courts. Where are the voices speaking up protecting states’ rights and Montana’s free election process?

The Trump administration has raided FEMA’s wildfires national disaster funds in the middle of the worse fire season on record, all the while denying climate change. Republican silence is replaced by the roar of Western wildfires.

Trump lied about the seriousness of COVID-19 at the same time he promoted an in-person Tulsa OK rally, endangering and spreading the virus. What does this say about Trump’s empathy towards his loyal subjects?

Where are the voices of Gianforte, Daines and Manzella when our military, the Montana election process, wildfire funding, their fellow party members’ health and COVID responses are threatened? These blindly loyal Trump apologists cannot defend Montana’s interests at the national, state or county level without losing favor with or offending their emperor.

Montanans have always been independent thinkers making their own way. It is time to vote for the most qualified candidate regardless of party. Send a message to the emperor and his hand maidens. Vote Cooney, Bullock and Gorski.