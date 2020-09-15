Vote against the recall

By Sharon Gee, Stevensville
We have a good Mayor that a small group of people have been trying to run out the door since the minute he took office.
How many mayors have resigned in the past 10-15 years? How many have been harassed to the point that they threw in the towel?
Our own Council President has admitted more than once that he has purposely made multiple mayors’ lives miserable. That same Council President has repeatedly been accused of harassing other town employees and making their lives miserable as well.
Regarding the Judge’s decision – he is knowledgeable but is still human. This was a tough call.
Our Town Attorney reviewed all the facts and believes with his extensive knowledge of the law that Mayor Dewey did not break any laws – there are differing legal opinions regarding this matter.
Mayor Dewey had this response:
“The administration and I have always acted with the community’s best interests in mind, and the decision to contract with First Call Computer Solutions was no exception. The need for managed IT services was not disputed by either party in this case, which speaks to our intent to provide responsible and efficient everyday services that our residents rely on and can count on us to deliver. The agreement was executed in good faith and based on our interpretation and understanding of the relevant policies. Those understandings and interpretations, coupled with the opinion of the City Attorney, gave us no indication that a violation would occur. According to the judge, we got it wrong this time. Our commitment to the community and to do better has not changed.
“Ultimately, it is the voters who will get to decide whether the dedication I have demonstrated to this community is enough to forgive an oversight that hinges on a grey-area of law where legal experts have landed on different conclusions.”
Comments
Mike Miller says
This recall has nothing to do with past mayors or the conduct of council members; those are irrelevant here. Your words of other people in different situations seem to desperately imply an excuse for Dewey’s actions.
Now: you say “we have a good mayor”…
Are you speaking about the same mayor that just committed a three-fold violation of our First Amendment Right to free speech, to peacefully assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances by shutting down the public meetings, zoom videos, and not annotating our public meeting comments into public record?
Perhaps you’re talking about the “good mayor” who attempted to suppress Due Process decreed by a judge by suing a petitioner (who was engaging her 1st Amendment Right!) and a county clerk (doing her legal job), all the while demanding his own Due Process, which would’ve come along in Due Process time in a Court Of Law, as he ironically stated “Ultimately, it is the voters who will get to decide…”
What about the “good mayor” who was ruled by a judge to have broken a law by entering the town into legal contracts that the council had no knowledge of, or that he had no authority to do in the first place?
I could go on, but what kind of “good mayor” repeatedly violates Constitutional Rights and Laws of his Constituency?
How does a “good mayor” conduct himself in suppressive and criminal activity like that and dare to state “I have always acted with the community’s best interests in mind”?
The fact is this recall is legal, and that’s why it’s moving forward, even though Dewey tried to suppress it and sue the people who legally presented it and processed it. Evidence will be presented. Judgement will be rendered.
Sadly, I’m reminded of President Nixon’s Nov 17, 1973 “I’m not a crook” speech and that entire fiasco.