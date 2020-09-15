Vote against the recall

By Sharon Gee, Stevensville

We have a good Mayor that a small group of people have been trying to run out the door since the minute he took office.

How many mayors have resigned in the past 10-15 years? How many have been harassed to the point that they threw in the towel?

Our own Council President has admitted more than once that he has purposely made multiple mayors’ lives miserable. That same Council President has repeatedly been accused of harassing other town employees and making their lives miserable as well.

Regarding the Judge’s decision – he is knowledgeable but is still human. This was a tough call.

Our Town Attorney reviewed all the facts and believes with his extensive knowledge of the law that Mayor Dewey did not break any laws – there are differing legal opinions regarding this matter.

Mayor Dewey had this response:

“The administration and I have always acted with the community’s best interests in mind, and the decision to contract with First Call Computer Solutions was no exception. The need for managed IT services was not disputed by either party in this case, which speaks to our intent to provide responsible and efficient everyday services that our residents rely on and can count on us to deliver. The agreement was executed in good faith and based on our interpretation and understanding of the relevant policies. Those understandings and interpretations, coupled with the opinion of the City Attorney, gave us no indication that a violation would occur. According to the judge, we got it wrong this time. Our commitment to the community and to do better has not changed.

“Ultimately, it is the voters who will get to decide whether the dedication I have demonstrated to this community is enough to forgive an oversight that hinges on a grey-area of law where legal experts have landed on different conclusions.”