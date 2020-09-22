Uncovering truth about Dewey

By Mark Adams, Stevensville

I would like to comment on recent events surrounding the mayoral recall in Stevensville. Mayor Dewey’s response to Judge Recht’s ruling is stunningly arrogant. The Mayor says, “The agreement was executed in good faith and based on our interpretation and understanding of the relevant policies. Those understandings and interpretations, coupled with the opinion of the City Attorney, gave us no indication that a violation would occur.” Who are the people he consulted in his administration? Certainly not the City Attorney because the City Attorney did not know the contract existed until it was already signed, sealed and delivered. Dewey also said “Ultimately, it is the voters who will get to decide whether the dedication I have demonstrated to this community is enough to forgive an oversight that hinges on a grey-area of law where legal experts have landed on different conclusions.”

In my opinion, the only thing Mayor Dewey is dedicated to is doing Town business behinds the back of the Town Council and taxpayers of Stevensville. If you want more examples just ask him about the last year’s fireworks display and the rates of the lighting district in Creekside that he raised illegally. That is only the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to grey-areas, Mayor Dewey stretches the imagination. Judge Recht’s words stand alone, “Dewey acted outside the law and without legal authority.” No grey in that statement. Dewey likes to make impressive proclamations but he doesn’t back them up with any facts. I believe the citizens of Stevensville need to cut away all the Mayor’s glossy rhetoric and start uncovering the truth.