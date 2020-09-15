Small businesses cannot afford Medicare for All

By Scott Mendenhall, President, Montana Business Leadership Council, former state legislator and House Majority Leader

As we debate how to improve our country’s healthcare system, we must consider how any proposal would affect small businesses and the millions of Americans they employ. As a small business owner, I know that a new government-controlled health insurance system like Medicare for All or the Public Option is absolutely the wrong way to go. Instead, we must build on what works within our current healthcare system while making care more affordable.

Experts warn that Medicare for All would increase federal spending by $32 trillion in its first decade alone—an amount that would result in huge tax hikes on hardworking Americans. Even the supposed “moderate” alternative of the public option would result higher costs for taxpayers, according to economists. Middle-class Americans, including small business owners, cannot afford a steep increase in costs, especially in this economy.

Not only would the public option or Medicare for All cost us more, research shows that either system would lead to lower-quality care and longer wait times.

Small business owners, their employees and all Montanans should have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Instead of turning to unaffordable new government-controlled health insurance systems, lawmakers should protect our employer-provided coverage, build and improve on what is working today, and focus on making coverage and care more affordable.