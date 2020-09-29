Sheldon Delain Leonard of Florence Montana, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2020, surrounded by all of his children.

Sheldon was born on August 02, 1955, in Des Moines, Iowa to his parents Albert and Elva Leonard. They preceded him in death. He was the fourth of five boys. He graduated from Polk City High School in 1973, where he met his beloved wife and eternal partner, Deborah. They soon moved to Montana where they would settle down and build a beautiful home and raise their five children.

Sheldon had a love for life and people. He had a passion for old tractors, hunting, fishing, traveling, and finding new adventures. His joy and pride were his children and grandchildren and teaching them hunting, fishing, shooting and sharing his love for the outdoors.

Sheldon was reunited with his beloved wife, Deborah Leonard, who preceded him in death. Their legacy included five children and 12 grandchildren: Patricia Leonard (Chris Valdez) of Ogden, Utah; Danny (Julie) Leonard of Zanesville, Ohio, grandchildren Myles, Dylann, Ellee Jo, Mattrick, Glenn; Brian (Holly) Leonard of Helena, Montana, grandchildren Clayton and Tegan; Elva Leonard (Radley Clark) of Helena, Montana, grandchildren Kyle and Peytan; Albert (Sheni) Leonard of Florence, Montana, grandchildren Hazel, Kale, and Jewelletta. He is also survived by his brother, Farrell Leonard of Surprise, Arizona.

Sheldon had a full life. He survived an early liver transplant that at best was going to give him another seven years of life and that was 29 years ago. Dad always had a story that he couldn’t wait to tell you, it might be about hunting, fishing, or his latest adventure, or just to brag about his children and grandchildren. Sheldon was a social butterfly and he was never a stranger for long in a crowd or new place.

“Sheldon Leonard

Loved by many

Missed by all…

You’re finally off the wall.”

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, Stevensville. A reception will follow at the church. The family will have a private urn burial.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.