By Michael Koeppen, Florence

Northern Ravalli County voters have a distinct choice to make in Senate District 44, between Stevensville resident Margaret Gorski, and south county outsider, Theresa Manzella.

Manzella, a prior member of the Montana House, has a track record of not listening to, nor making any attempt to work with people of differing viewpoints. As a result, Manzella does not represent her constituents well. She comes from the outer fringe of right-wing politics, and her ideology overwhelms her ability to maturely represent Ravalli County. In other words, she doesn’t get anything done for our citizens.

Margaret Gorski, on the other hand, lacks Manzella’s confrontational and obstinate style, and is willing to listen to people from every side of an issue. Margaret will do what’s best for our county, leaving extremist ideologies and conspiracy theories at the door, and will represent every citizen, not just those who elected her.

If you’re happy with the current state of dysfunctional government in Montana, and enjoy Ravalli County being the laughingstock in Helena, then Manzella is your candidate. If you’re tired of the games, and want sensible government that works for the people of Ravalli County, please vote for Margaret Gorski for Senate District 44!