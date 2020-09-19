Scarecrow Festival back on for Stevensville

Get your scarecrows ready! By popular demand, the Stevensville Parks & Recreation Department will host the 2020 Stevensville Scarecrow Festival starting October 16th. The event, in its 15th year, will be scaled back due to public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be two separate categories for scarecrows: 1) kids, and 2) businesses and non-profits, individuals, and families.

While this year’s event will look very different from past years, the core of the event will remain unchanged and resemble much of the what the event looked like in its beginning. According to Mayor Brandon Dewey, “The Town of Stevensville is excited to provide an arts & culture event that will safely bring the community together in a positive way.” The Parks Department says that reasonable precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community and while social distancing will be encouraged, community members and visitors are reminded to consider the risks of public gatherings when participating.

Spaces will be available along the bike path along Stevensville Cutoff Road for participants to display their scarecrows. While voting and judging of scarecrows will not be held this year, scarecrow builders are encouraged to keep the competition alive by creating a scarecrow that will keep the spirit of the festival alive for another year. Scarecrows will be illuminated at night for a special night-time viewing experience.

Entry fees will be charged to cover the expenses of holding the event. Businesses and non-profits, individuals, and families will pay $25.00 for their entry. To encourage youth involvement a special rate of $15.00 for kid’s in the 8th grade and under is available.

Entry forms are available online at www.townofstevensville.com/parksrec and can be dropped of at Town Hall or mailed to PO Box 30, Stevensville MT 59870 with the entry fee. The deadline to enter is Monday, October 12th by 5 p.m. Scarecrows will be displayed through Halloween, October 31st.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 406-777-5271 or [email protected]