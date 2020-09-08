Rockin’ RC Rodeo pageant held

In spite of having no rodeo this year, the Rockin’ RC Rodeo pageant went forward on Friday with six contestants. They were vying for the title of Miss Rockin’ RC Rodeo Queen for ages 16-22, Rockin’ RC Princess for ages 10-15, Rockin’ RC Little Miss for ages 6-9, and Rockin’ RC Spirit Princess. The contestants were judged on a prepared speech, their answers to impromptu questions, a one-on-one interview, and of course, horsemanship.

The pageant was honored to have three very well qualified judges. Lindsey Garpested of Missoula is a former Miss Rodeo Montana and is the first Montana candidate to place in the top five at the Miss Rodeo America contest. Lorna Job is from Arlee. She was a two time first runner up to Miss Rodeo Montana and has competed in pageants since she was nine. Samantha Simianer is from Stevensville but grew up in Missoula. She is a former Miss Teen Rodeo Montana.

Paige Palin of Corvallis was crowned the 2020 queen. Logan Paddock of Darby was crowned the 2020 princess and her sister, Zoe Paddock is the Little Miss for this year. Diane Paxson is repeating her role as the Rockin’ RC Spirit Princess.

These young women will represent the Rockin’ RC Rodeo and Ravalli County Fairgrounds at various events and rodeos around the area. Because the 2019 court didn’t get much of a chance to represent this summer due to COVID-19, they have been invited back to help present flags at the fair next year. They are Queen Johnali Johns of Stevensville, Princess Addison Jessop of Corvallis, and Little Miss Miranda Bischof of Corvallis.