By Dee Gibney, Hamilton

To ‘I’m So Sad’ – I have not found in the founding principles of this country anything stating that all people deserve equal respect and dignity. Perhaps you should actually read the founding principles. You should also get rid of the idea “for the good of all” – it is a communistic theology! It takes away the rights of those who do not believe in what you might call for the good of all. We live where we have individual rights and those of us who don’t believe in the communistic idea of the good of all prefer to have our rights to do as we see fit for ourselves.

I don’t appreciate your putting down Christianity either. My church has warm loving people who would help anyone in time of need. They do many things for the community including helping the food bank and supporting an orphanage in another country. It sounds to me by your letter you need to get away from many of your friends and find new ones.

To ‘The Census – the census empowers Congress to use the census to count every living person so they can determine representation in Congress. I also cannot ever recall the census ever asking for social security, political party, credit card, bank account or television. As far as slaves, I believe they had a separate accounting for them and the regular census asked for how many free whites were in a household.

To ‘Worse Thing’ – You have the privilege of voting for anyone you wish but here are a few things to keep in mind about creepy Joe. To start he doesn’t even know that Thom Edison invented the light bulb. He told some folks a black man did. He admits to plagiarizing in law school, has at least eight sexual allegations against him, he believes in abortion rights, cannot make a complete sentence without sounding like a clown, has murky dealings with his son Hunter in China and he is believed to have dementia. He insults people and can’t even quote the Declaration of Independence. This is an incompetent man who should not even be walking around the streets let alone running for President. If anyone votes for this man they should check their ability to be part of any community also.