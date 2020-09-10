Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-9-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 9, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19.

Female in her 60’s, no known travel or known contact to positive

Male in his 80’s, identified close contact to an active case.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are under quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Direct contacts are released from quarantine once they complete the 14 day incubation period without developing symptoms.

Public Health is only testing close contacts and outbreaks under investigation. All testing occurs off site. Residents with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their provider for evaluation. If you do not have a provider, there are services available in Hamilton through Marcus Daly Viral Clinic and in Missoula at Cost Care, First Care and Grant Creek. With the cold and flu season fast approaching, it is important to make a plan with your provider about how you will be evaluated if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Ravalli County Public Health would like to remind residents to follow the recommended guidelines and best practice for reducing your risks of exposure or transmitting the virus when asymptomatic.

Keep your cohort circle as small as possible to minimize exposures

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Ravalli County recommends you self-quarantine and call public health for further guidance @ 406-375-6672.