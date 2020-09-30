Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-30-20 – four new cases, 23 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

September 30, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a female in her sixties with symptoms; this case is travel related.

The second new case is an adolescent female with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The third new case is a male in his twenties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The fourth new case is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is travel related.

Four active cases remain hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.