Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-30-20 – four new cases, 23 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

September 30, 2020

 

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • The first new case is a female in her sixties with symptoms; this case is travel related.
  • The second new case is an adolescent female with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
  • The third new case is a male in his twenties with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
  • The fourth new case is a male in his sixties with symptoms; this case is travel related.
  • Four active cases remain hospitalized.
  • Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

