Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-29-20 – four new cases, 22 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health Dept.

September 29, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. The first new case is a female in her twenties with symptoms; this case is travel related.

The second new case is a female in her twenties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

The third new case is a female in her fifties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

The fourth new case is a male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is travel related.

Five active cases are currently hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672. ###