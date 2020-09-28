Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-28-20 – four new cases, 20 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health
September 28, 2020
As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19.
- The first new case is a female in her teens with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.
- The second new case is a male in his thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- The third new case is a male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread out of jurisdiction.
- The fourth new case is a male in his eighties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.
- Four active cases are hospitalized.
- Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
