Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-28-20 – four new cases, 20 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 28, 2020

As of 2 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a female in her teens with symptoms; this case is a contact of an active case.

The second new case is a male in his thirties; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

The third new case is a male in his fifties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread out of jurisdiction.

The fourth new case is a male in his eighties with symptoms; Public Health nurses are currently investigating the source of transmission.

Four active cases are hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends self-quarantine and to call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.