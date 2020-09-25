Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-25-20 – seven new cases, 20 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health

September 25, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received seven new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19.

The first new case is a female in her fifties with symptoms; this case is related to travel.

The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is related to travel.

The third new case is a female in her sixties with symptoms; she is a contact of an active case.

The fourth new case is a male in his teens who is no longer experiencing symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

The fifth new case is a male in his seventies with symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.

The sixth new case is a male in his forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.

The seventh new case is an adolescent male without symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.

Three active cases are now hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.