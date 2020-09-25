Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-25-20 – seven new cases, 20 active cases

by Leave a Comment

Ravalli County Public Health

September 25, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received seven new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. 

  • The first new case is a female in her fifties with symptoms; this case is related to travel.
  • The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is related to travel.
  • The third new case is a female in her sixties with symptoms; she is a contact of an active case.
  • The fourth new case is a male in his teens who is no longer experiencing symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • The fifth new case is a male in his seventies with symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.
  • The sixth new case is a male in his forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
  • The seventh new case is an adolescent male without symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.
  • Three active cases are now hospitalized.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.

If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

 

 

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO