Ravalli County COVID-19 update 9-25-20 – seven new cases, 20 active cases

Ravalli County Public Health
September 25, 2020
As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received seven new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19.
- The first new case is a female in her fifties with symptoms; this case is related to travel.
- The second new case is a female in her seventies with symptoms; this case is related to travel.
- The third new case is a female in her sixties with symptoms; she is a contact of an active case.
- The fourth new case is a male in his teens who is no longer experiencing symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- The fifth new case is a male in his seventies with symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.
- The sixth new case is a male in his forties with symptoms; this case is likely due to community spread.
- The seventh new case is an adolescent male without symptoms; he is a contact of an active case.
- Three active cases are now hospitalized.
Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation once they recover from symptoms.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your provider.
If you have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, Public Health recommends you self-quarantine and call Public Health for further guidance.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.
